AIB new lending grows 11% in first quarter as bank sticks to targets

AIB said its new lending increased by 11 per cent to €3.6 billion in the first quarter of the year, and it remains on track to reach its full-year targets as the Irish economy continues to “perform well” even as the Middle East crisis has pushed up fuel prices.

Gross loans on the bank’s balance sheet grew by 1.7 per cent for the period, to €73.5 billion, AIB said in a trading update hours before its annual general meeting (agm) in Dublin.

Net interest income dipped 3 per cent to €920 million, with lower rates partially offset by an increase in the bank’s loan book. It continues to expect its full-year net interest income to rise to €3.8 billion from €3.75 billion in 2025.

Other income increased by 8 per cent, driven by a gain on the sale of investment securities, it said. Net fee and commission income decreased by 5 per cent on the year.

Operating costs edged 2 per cent higher, in line with company forecasts, while its number of employees remained flat at almost 10,200, measured on a full-time-equivalent basis.

“Having entered 2026 with great momentum in our business, the croup delivered a strong performance in the first quarter,” said chief executive Colin Hunt.

“Notwithstanding the geopolitical uncertainty, the Irish economy continues to perform well and we remain confident in our outlook for 2026. We remain on course to deliver strong, sustainable returns to our shareholders as we progress through the final year of our current strategic cycle.”

Non-performing loans equated to about 2.3 per cent of total loans, broadly in line with the ratio at the end of last year. “Asset quality remains resilient and we continue to carefully manage the loan book,” the bank said.