Irish businesses seeing value, growth from tech investment, KPMG says

More than 70 per cent of firms plan to invest in AI over the next year.

Irish organisations are more likely to see value from their technology investments than their global peers, a new survey claims, while also focusing on cybersecurity, and governance.

The KPMG Global Tech Report found 89 per cent of Irish technology leaders believe technology is improving the value generated from investment, higher than the 79 per cent reported globally.

That confidence was backed up by growth, with 94 per cent of Irish organisations reporting revenue growth over the past five years. Again, that exceeded the global average, which stood at 88 per cent.

Most Irish organisations – 97 per cent – said there was close collaboration with IT, security and risk teams on secure AI deployment, ahead of the 89 per cent reported globally.

However, two-thirds said the pace of change meant technology plans can become outdated quickly, meaning leadership teams are forced to continually reassess strategy.

“Irish technology organisations are confident, but they are not complacent,” said Liam Cotter, Technology Practice Lead, KPMG in Ireland. “We’re seeing a strong focus on value, resilience and security, alongside a clear understanding that technology strategies must constantly evolve.”

AI is high on the priority list for Irish organisations, with 70 per cent planning to invest over the next 12 months. That is below the global average of 76 per cent, but Irish organisations are more likely to have a clearly defined strategy.

Among the top risks identified by Irish leaders are cyberattacks, which 44 per cent said was their main concern, and AI errors, data reliability and synthetic content.

“Organisations are clear on the strategic importance of AI and are putting enterprise‑wide frameworks in place, but the next challenge is execution - embedding strong governance while clearly demonstrating business value,” said Rory Timlin, data and AI practice lead with KPMG in Ireland. “Turning responsible AI adoption into measurable outcomes will be critical for maintaining momentum and securing long‑term stakeholder confidence.”