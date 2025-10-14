Zurich moves to clear up confusion over flood insurance cover

A house in north Dublin is flooded following a storm. Insurer Zurich has accepted that staff misled a customer in a letter telling them they would not be covered under their policy in the event of a flood claim. Photograph: Damien Storan

Staff at insurance group Zurich misled a customer in a letter telling them they would not be covered under their policy in the event of a flood claim, the company has accepted. Dominic Coyle reports.

The Government Pay Gap portal, which was supposed to be launched this autumn, will now only be available for a fraction of companies than had originally been expected as part of a pilot scheme. Hugh Dooley has the details.

Need more money to buy a home? Fiona Reddan looks at ways to get a better loan within your means. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Q&A, Dominic Coyle answers some budget-related questions across a number of issues, including apartment VAT rules, the investment exit tax and fuel allowance changes.

After last week’s radio reshuffle, what is the difference now between RTÉ and Newstalk? asks our media columnist, Hugh Linehan.

A Kingspan-backed Swedish low-carbon steel company is making urgent efforts to raise €975 million to shore up its funding and progress the building of a key plant in the north of the country. Joe Brennan reports.

The construction sector was one of the strongest performers in the jobs market in the third quarter, supported by public investment in infrastructure and sustained housing demand, recruitment firm Morgan McKinley said. Colin Gleeson has the details.

Our Cantillon column looks at whether Donegal Investment Group can secure some action as a stock market Spac.

Loud analysts on LinkedIn are often wrong but are rewarded anyway, writes Stocktake.