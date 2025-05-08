We should expect more of the kind of cyber security breach that hit M&S.

Ulster Bank is on track to return its banking licence in the Republic in the coming months after 165 years in the market, following the transfer of unclaimed customer deposits to a trust, according to sources.

The bank, a unit of NatWest Group, may hand back the licence to the Central Bank of Ireland as early as next month, though the timing could drift into the third quarter, the sources said. Joe Brennan has the details.

Ireland has strong potential to develop “a globally competitive offshore wind supply chain, if efforts are aligned on all-island basis, according to a report commissioned by InterTradeIreland (ITI).

Completed by Everoze energy consultants, it highlights the scale of the economic opportunity in offshore wind for small and medium businesses, if supported by coherent policy objectives by governments in both jurisdictions, Kevin O’Sullivan reports.

We should expect more of the kind of cyber security breac h that hit M&S and not just because of the shortage of skilled IT professionals. The current macro conditions are ideal for emboldening both high grade professional hackers, like the Scattered Spider group being blamed for the M&S hack, and state level actors, writes Emmet Ryan in his column.

Goodbody Stockbrokers, Cantor Fitzgerald, the Irish Aviation Authority, and Uniphar’s Allcare and Hickey’s Pharmacy groups were among the 25 companies that reported the highest median hourly pay gap between the male and female employees last year, according to data collected by PayGap.ie.

Under the Gender Pay Gap Information Act, companies with more than 150 employees are required to create and publish a report outlining their gender pay gap across a number of metrics, writes Hugh Dooley.

The Spanish government is taking the unusual step of opening a public consultation on a banking takeover that would lead to the merger of two of the country’s biggest lenders, Cantillon tells us, whilst also saying that there are perhaps two ways of looking at the Department of Finance’s latest warning over corporation tax: good and bad. Cantillon also notes the ongoing difficulties at C&C.

As in life, the important things in business aren’t always the most exciting. You hardly get a thrill from doing the bins or making sure you lock the door behind you on the way to work. Yet, like the peace of mind these acts give, a solid backup strategy is vital for any company’s tech infrastructure, writes Emmet Ryan.

Samsung’s recently released mid-range smartphone not only looks like a high-end phone, it largely acts like one too. It comes with an OLED screen, something that would have been unthinkable until relatively recently. Ciara O’Brien reviews the Samsung Galaxy A56.

The boss of Marks & Spencer told shoppers last Friday that the retailer was working “day and night” to fully restore its operations and “get things back to normal as quickly as possible” following a cyber attack that started a fortnight ago and has wiped more than £600 million (€705 million) off its value. Laura Onita reports on its ongoing woes.

