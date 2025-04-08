Anthropic AI group to add 100 new jobs in Europe

AI research and development company Anthropic is to create more than 100 jobs primarily in Ireland and Britain this year as the company expands its operations in Europe.

The company, which is behind AI assistant Claude, is planning to hire staff for sales, engineering and operations, with the business and operations teams based in Dublin.

Anthropic has also appointed former Stripe executive Guillaume Princen to lead the company’s business in Europe, Middle East and Africa as it plans further expansion this year.

Mr Princen led Stripe’s expansion in Europe and was also chief executive of expense management platform, Mooncard.

“Our expansion across Europe and the UK comes at a critical moment when businesses need advanced AI capabilities that also prioritise security and privacy,” said Mr Princen.

“To meet this remarkable demand, we’re creating over 100 new roles this year dedicated to supporting our growing European customer base and ensuring our approach to responsible AI development continues to align with the region’s high expectations.”

Anthropic also has a small research-focused office in Zurich, which it opened earlier this year, led by AI scientist Neil Houlsby.

Anthropic opened its Irish office last year, its first in the European Union.

“EMEA has been central to our vision from the beginning. Since launching Claude in Europe last year, we’ve seen rapid organic growth amongst businesses and consumers alike, confirming the region’s strategic importance to Anthropic’s future,” said Daniela Amodei, president and co-founder of Anthropic.

“We’ve long planned to deepen our investment here, and finding the right leadership in Guillaume was the critical piece that allowed us to move forward with the thoughtful expansion we envision. Guillaume brings invaluable expertise in scaling businesses across diverse EMEA markets and his commitment to responsible innovation made him a natural choice to lead this next phase of our growth.”

The AI start-up was founded when a group of OpenAI employees, led by Dario Amodei, split from the company after differences over the group’s direction, following its $1 billion investment from Microsoft in 2019.

The company is one of the top competitors to OpenAI, with its chatbot Claude. Initially backed by Google, Anthropic attracted other high profile investors, with Amazon announcing plans in 2023 to invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic, starting with an initial $1.25 billion for a minority stake.

The company’s technology is used across healthcare, technology, transportation, marketing and the public sector, with clients including Irish business Intercom, which uses Claude for its customer service platform, ad company WPP, and pharma company Novo Nordisk, which uses Claude to draft clinical study reports.