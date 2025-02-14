Donald Trump’s trade war edges closer to Ireland

The drip-drip of Donald Trump’s trade agenda, or tariff threats, are creeping closer to Ireland and the signals are unsettling. In a typically rhetorical Oval Office press conference on Thursday, the US president set out a lengthy explainer of what he intends to do next to global trade, and why. Of considerable relevance to the Irish economy is what he has promised for the pharmaceutical sector, Ireland’s most significant export commodity to the US market. Keith Duggan in Washington and Cliff Taylor break it down.

Dublin City businesses who have fallen behind on contributions to Dublin Town, the promotions body established in 2007 as a business improvement district, have been sent letters warning of their potential inclusion in Stubbs Gazette unless they pay up. Outraged by what many see as a double taxation – alongside separate commercial rates payments – it is an escalation in tensions between some businesses and Dublin Town. The latter insists it must ensure everyone pays their way.

Insurer FBD expects to take a €30 million hit from claims relating to Storm Éowyn damage, a major weather event the sector had loosely estimated might cost providers up to €200 million in payouts. Despite this, as Joe Brennan reports, the Irish insurer expects its pretax profit to come to €75 million, a figure ahead of market expectations.

A jury has failed to reach a verdict in the second trial of financial services manager Ciara Kelleher (53) who was accused of being part of an alleged conspiracy to defraud investors in Custom House Capital over a decade ago. Ms Kelleher, of Blackhorse Ave, Dublin 7, had denied the charge.

In other legal news, the High Court battle between the co-founders of Web Summit looks set to take nine weeks. Fiachra Gallagher reports on how the five cases – taken by Daire Hickey and David Kelly against Web Summit chief executive Paddy Cosgrave, and by Mr Cosgrave against Mr Kelly – are due to be heard together from March 18th.

Boosted by a $150 million insurance payout relating to aircraft previously leased to Russian airlines, Irish lessor Avolon saw its profits jump dramatically last year. Ciara O’Brien and Barry O’Halloran look at the detail, with the company reaching a record $2 billion in operating cash flow. Like everyone else, chief financial officer Ross O’Sullivan will be watching to see what happens with US tariff threats: “We’ll have to see how it plays out.”

Plans by a John Magnier backed firm to build a solar farm on a 549 acre site at Killough in south Tipperary have been met with some local opposition. Marmoris Limited, trading as Killough Solar, lodged the planning application last month. Gordon Deegan has the details.

Net losses at green energy group Mainstream Renewable Power have narrowed by 40 per cent to €325 million, reports Joe Brennan. The Dublin-based company’s chief financial officer Julie Berg would not be drawn on speculation around the potential sale of its Chilean platform, and largest asset, Andes Renovables. Focused for now on operating assets and developing pipeline projects, she said only: “We have a lot of options available to us.”

Irish society is ageing rapidly while birth rates continue to fall. What does it all mean for us, and for other countries in similar situations? In his column, John FitzGerald looks at the numbers around demographics. Although declining fertility has been a feature in better-off countries, he says, we don’t really know why. Cultural differences between countries might help explain cross-country differences in patterns. Here, the housing shortage is a factor in people holding off on starting a family.

Elaine Carey has been appointed chief executive of Three Ireland, taking over from Robert Finnegan who has led the Irish business since it was established in 2005. Ciara O’Brien reports on the change at the top – Ms Carey is currently chief commercial officer in Ireland and the UK where she heads up its products and propositions portfolio.

What age are you and do you still live at home with your parents? It is not so uncommon – Ireland now has one of the older “typical” ages for moving out, at an average of 28. We asked our readers whether this means they should be paying rent. You can find out what they thought.

