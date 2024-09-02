Employment permits legislation in force from today ‘does not go far enough’

The Employment Permits Act, which comes into force today, is “a step in the right direction”, but the reforms do not go far enough, according to one recruitment expert.

The legislation consolidates and modernises permits law with the aim of benefiting both employers and permit holders. It includes the introduction of a seasonal employment permit to support activities such as soft fruit picking, with a pilot scheme set to run in the horticulture sector next year.

It also allows a permit to be transferred to a new employer after nine months, which the Government says will bring about better opportunities for workers and improve working conditions.

The law introduces additional conditions such as training and accommodation support for permit holders, allows non-consultant hospital doctors to have a permit that allows them to work at multiple sites and allows permitted holders to be promoted within their roles without the need for a new permit.

“These are long overdue reforms that signal positive change for our labour market,” said Barry Whelan, chief executive at Excel Recruitment Group. “However, while the changes are indeed encouraging, they do not go far enough in addressing some of the more pressing challenges facing business and workers in Ireland today. If we are to maintain our competitive edge and meet growing labour demands, especially in sectors like hospitality, healthcare and construction, additional reforms are urgently needed.”

Mr Whelan said while the legislation introduces “much needed flexibility” the employment permit system itself must become “more efficient” as processing times for permits remain too slow, creating bottlenecks for businesses that require urgent staffing. “We need further streamlining of the permit application process to reduce wait times and to ensure that employers can access talent when they need it most.”

The scope of eligible roles for employment permits remains too narrow, he added. “The categories of roles eligible for work permits need to be expanded, particularly in critical sectors like retail, hospitality, logistics and care work. Additionally, while the ability to move between employers is a welcome step the restriction of General Employment Permit holders to the same category of employment limits career progression and talent retention.”

Mr Whelan also said more needed to be done to support the long-term integration of workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) into the workforce so that workers can upskill and progress in their careers.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke last week described the legislation as the biggest reform of employment permits in more than a decade.

The regulations extend employment permit quotes for two key roles, with a new quota of 500 permits set to be granted to home carers and a further quota of 250 permits issued to lineworkers to help relieve pressure on the ESB Networks’ overhead line framework contractors.