Square in Tallaght enters receivership with view to sale

AIB has appointed receivers to The Square Town Centre in Tallaght, with a view to complete an orderly sale of the company.

The appointment of Kieran Wallace and Eamonn Richardson of Interpath Advisory as joint receivers has been made with the consent and co-operation of the complex’s owner, US investment firm Oaktree Capital.

The owners of the independently owned units will not be impacted by the receivership.

The appointments of the receivers and managers will not impact any tenants or the continued operation and trading at The Square.

It had previously been reported that Texas-based real-estate investment group Hines was closing in on the purchase of The Square for about €125 million, half of the price paid for the complex four years ago.

Hines had been selected as preferred bidder by fellow US investment firm Oaktree Capital, which put the complex on the market with a price tag of between €160 million and €170 million,

Oaktree paid the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) €250 million in 2019 for 90 per cent of the centre, which has 130 retail units and a 13-screen cinema distributed across 53,000 sq m (570,486 sq ft) of space, along with planning permission to extend and a site potentially suitable for housing.

More to follow.