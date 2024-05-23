Eir revenues grow as telco adds more mobile and broadband customers

Customers using Eir fibre broadband services totalled 873,000 at the end of the first quarter. Illustration: Paul Scott

Revenue at telecoms company Eir grew by 2 per cent to €311 million in the first quarter, according to its latest trading update. “The revenue uplift is driven mainly by mobile growth within our consumer business,” it said.

The company said it had increased broadband and mobile customers by 148,000 year on year on back of expanding its 5G mobile and fibre broadband networks.

“This growth is supported by our capital investment of over €1 billion since 2018,” it said, noting it was cotinuing to invest €250 million per annum in its infrastructure.

The latest figures show earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose by 7 per cent to €137 million even as operating costs rose by 4 per cent to €109 million. The company said non-pay costs increased by 7 per cent due to an increase in accommodation and marketing costs while pay costs remained stable.

The company paid a dividend of €50 million during the period, up from zero 12 months earlier. Companies controlled by French businessman Xavier Niel own close to two thirds of the business, with the remainder by US funds Anchorage and Davidson Kempner.

Customers using Eir fibre broadband services totalled 873,000 at the end of the quarter, representing an increase of 3 per cent or 28,000 customers year on year.

Eir said 92 per cent of the group’s broadband base was now connected to its fibre network, which represented a 42 per cent penetration of total premises passed with Eir fibre broadband.

The group’s mobile customer base stood at 1.45 million, an increase of 8 per cent or 112,000 year on year

Eir chief executive Oliver Loomes said: “We have started the year on a strong note with eir delivering a solid first quarter which is a direct result of our commitment to investing in and expanding Ireland’s leading fibre and mobile networks.

“Our customer base has grown by 148,000, driven by the enhanced quality and expansion of our 5G mobile and fibre broadband networks,” he said.