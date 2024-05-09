Massey Bros to open funeral home beside south Dublin’s Goat bar

The Goat Bar and Grill in Goatstown, south Dublin. Publican Charlie Chawke said he expects to lodge revised plans 'in the next two months'. Photograph: Laura Hutton

Massey Bros are to open their 10th funeral home in Dublin in a unit beside the Goat Bar and Grill in Goatstown owned by publican Charlie Chawke.

This follows Mr Chawke receiving the final grant of permission from Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council after rival funeral directors Fanagans opted not to appeal the council decision to An Bord Pleanála.

Fanagans had objected to the funeral home proposal claiming that there is no local need for an additional funeral home.

Massey Bros managing director Susan Guinan said she was “thrilled” no appeal had been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

In an interview, Ms Guinan said: “We are delighted to be opening our 10th branch in Dublin.”

She said she hoped the funeral home would be open by the end of the summer.

Ms Guinan said: “When I heard the building was up for rent, I contacted Charlie and we talked it through. Charlie has been very supportive to us.”

It is now almost three years since An Bord Pleanála refused €186 million plans for an apartment scheme on the site of the Goat Bar and Grill.

Mr Chawke said he expects to lodge revised plans “in the next two months”.

The scheme “is a little bit more in line with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council plans for the area,” he said.

The final grant for the funeral home coincides with new accounts for Mr Chawke’s Old Orchard Inn pub in Rathfarnham showing a post-tax profit of €572,649 for the 12 months to the end of April 2023.

The profit was up 45 per cent on the profit of €394,896 in the prior year.

Mr Chawke said: “The performance is okay and is in line with what we expected.

He said: “It is difficult now with the increased VAT rate, energy costs and increased in the interest rates – all these things are piling up against us.”

“Where you make half a million it is eaten up before we get any of it. It is getting near to impossible to make a profit.”

The accounts for Old Orchard Inn firm, College Inns Ltd show accumulated profits of €3.4 million at the end of April 2023.