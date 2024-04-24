French air traffic strikes force Ryanair to cancel 300 flights

Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary wants the EU to protect overflights during French air traffic control strikes. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet/EPA European Pressphoto Agency.

A French air traffic control strike has forced Ryanair to cancel 300 flights, including services from Ireland to Italy, on Thursday, hitting 50,000 passengers.

A pay row between French air traffic controllers’ unions and their employer, DGAC, the civil aviation authority, will disrupt European travel on Thursday.

Ryanair confirmed on Wednesday that the industrial action had forced it to cancel 300 flights, hitting around 50,000 passengers due to travel with the Irish airline.

A statement from chief executive Michael O’Leary indicated that services from Ireland to Italy, along with those taking off for southern Europe from Germany and Scandinavia, would be affected.

The airline did not outline specifically which services it would have to cancel as a consequence of the strike.

French air traffic control strikes cause widespread disruption as many flights between other states pass through the country’s skies without landing or taking off there.

Thursday’s disruption prompted Mr O’Leary to repeat demands that the European Commission and president, Ursula von der Leyen, take action to protect flights through French airspace and eliminate 90 per cent of cancellations.

“French air traffic controllers are free to go on strike, that’s their right, but we should be cancelling French flights, not flights leaving Ireland, going to Italy, or flights from Germany to Spain or Scandinavia to Portugal,” he argued.

Mr O’Leary called on voters in June’s European elections to demand that MEPs and the commission act to protect overflights.

Greece, Italy and Spain all facilitate overflights through their skies during air traffic control strikes, but France does not, while it also protects domestic services.

Ryanair wants the commission to ensure France protects overflights during strikes and allow other European air traffic controllers to manage those services during stoppages.

Confusion surrounded the proposed French strike on Wednesday, as reports said members of the biggest air traffic control union, the SNCTA, would turn up for work after it had agreed terms with the aviation authority.

However, the position of two smaller unions was not known on Wednesday afternoon. Industry body Airlines for Europe, warned that carriers had to cancel flights by then as they did have “full clarity” on what French air traffic control capacity would be.

Ourania Georgoutsakou, the association’s managing director, said the situation illustrated “why we need an EU framework for minimising disruption from air traffic control strikes” and providing advance certainty on capacity.

Air traffic control strikes disrupted 20 million passengers last year.