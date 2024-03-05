Strong income tax receipts keep public finances on right track as employment reaches new high of 2.71m

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath. The latest exchequer returns show income tax generated €5.3 billion in January and February this year, 5.7 per cent in advance of the same period last year. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Strong income tax receipts linked to having a record 2.71 million people at work have boosted the Government’s finances.

The number of people employed in the Irish economy rose to a new high of 2.71 million in the final quarter of last year, boosting Government tax coffers in the process.

Tax receipts across all headings stood at €12 billion at the end of February, €630 million or 5.5 per cent in advance of the same period last year with the increase driven mainly by income tax and VAT receipts.

The sales tax generated €4.3 billion for the two-month period, up 4.8 per cent on the same period last year but February itself was a non-VAT month with receipts of just €428 million collected.

February is not a significant month for corporation tax either with receipts of just €583 million collected for the two-month period, down almost 10 per cent year on year. Despite a wobble in the quarter, corporation tax generated a record €24 billion last year, making it the second largest tax channel for the Government behind income tax.

The latest figures meant the exchequer was running a deficit of just €100 million at the end of February.

This compares to a deficit of €2.5 billion recorded in the same period last year, an improvement of €2.4 billion. On a 12-month rolling basis, department officials said the exchequer recorded a surplus of €3.6 billion.

Total gross voted expenditure amounted to €15 billion for the two months, which was €2.7 billion or 22 per cent in advance of the same period in 2023, the latest data showed.