Failure to lure power plants behind electricity squeeze

The Republic faces a squeeze on electricity supplies up to 2032, says State company Eirgrid. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

A failure to lure new power plants is behind the squeeze on electricity supplies faced by the Republic through this decade, according to Mark Foley, chief executive of national grid operator, EirGrid.

The State company recently warned in a report that the Republic faces “capacity deficits” in electricity supply up to 2032.

Mr Foley blamed the problem on a failure to secure investment in new power plants in a statement to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action on Tuesday.

“This failure must be resolve as a matter of urgency, we cannot continue to rely on temporary generators,” he warned TDs and senators.

Eirgrid’s report, published earlier this month, noted that since 2018, just 30 mega watts of new natural gas-fuelled electricity generators had been built here, while plans for several power plants had been axed.

The single electricity market offers so-called “capacity payments” to encourage investment in new natural gas generators, but Mr Foley argued that this mechanism was not working.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, and his department, last year sought emergency planning permission for several temporary power plants to plug the gap.

The first of these, in Dublin, began generating electricity before Christmas, while others will start this year.