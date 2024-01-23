Ryanair appoints former ENAV chief Roberta Neri to board

Ryanair is appointing a new director to its board Photograph: Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images

Ryanair has appointed a new nonexecutive director to its board, with Roberta Neri taking up the role next month.

Ms Neri, who is former chief executive of Italian air navigation services provider ENAV, will join the board from February 1st.

An experienced executive, Ms Neri managed ENAV’s IPO process on the Italian stock exchange. She was also previously chief financial officer of Italian utility company ACEA, and is a founding member and board director of consulting company Byom. Ms Neri is also an operating partner at investment management firm Asterion Industrial Partners.

“Roberta brings considerable aviation, regulatory and business experience to the role,” Ryanair’s chairman Stan McCarthy said. “As a senior Italian business figure, we look forward to Roberta making a significant contribution to our board.”