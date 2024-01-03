Minister for Finance Michael McGrath was determined to increase the amount of money taken in from the bank levy as he said every indication was that the banks were going to enjoy “very significant profits” as interest rates rose. As Ken Foxe reports, in pre-budget discussions, Mr McGrath said he wanted to aim for a take “considerably higher” than €150 million from the banks as they were doing very well and much of their profit was “sheltered from tax” due to massive losses incurred during the financial crisis.

Interest rate cuts in 2024 could lay the foundations for an increase in Irish mergers and acquisitions activity after a modest decline in the number of deals completed in the Republic last year, securities firm Davy say. Ian Curran has the story.

The “continued market imbalance between supply and demand” will fuel further house price growth this year but the uplift in cities such as Dublin where affordability already stretched will be moderate, in the low single digits, estate agent DNG has predicted. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Feargal O’Rourke, the former managing partner of PwC, has been appointed as chairman of IDA Ireland. He will succeed Frank Ryan, who held the job since 2014, and takes up the post immediately.

Almost nine in 10 taxpayers in Ireland feel that tax return rules around property sale profits should be overhauled, according to a new survey. Ellen O’Regan reports that a sentiment survey of more than 2,000 taxpayers has found that 88 per cent would like to see the rules changed or simplified.

Kevin O’Sullivan looks ahead to 2024 and asks what is in store for Ireland’s wind energy ambitions.

The gender pay gap among staff at The Irish Times has fallen by more than two-thirds in 2023 as a result of the appointment of women to a number of senior executive positions. Ellen O’Regan has the details.

Plans by property investment group Tetrarch to build 114 residential units for so-called assisted living for people aged 65 and over on land owned by the Society of Sacred Heart order of nuns beside Mount Anville girls schools in south Dublin are facing local opposition. Gordon Deegan reports.

The shift towards electric on Irish roads continued apace last year as 22,789 new electric cars were registered, which was an increase of 45.4 per cent on the year before and 561.7 per cent on pre-pandemic 2019, data from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry shows. Colin Gleeson has the story.

