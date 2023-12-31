Boylesports reviews Irish operations

Boylesports chief executive says new gambling legislation has the potential to drive punters into the black market.

Boylesports reviewing its Irish operations

Irish betting company Boylesports is reviewing its Irish operations after abandoning its plans to enter the Canadian market, citing “ambiguity” around the Republic’s new gambling act.

The Gambling Regulation Bill, which the Oireachtas is set to enact in 2024, has been welcomed by industry players including Boylesports in the past. However, chief executive Vlad Kaltenieks has told the Sunday Independent the new law has the potential to drive punters into the black market.

Against that backdrop, he said the company is “thinking about opportunities further afield” and reviewing its operations here. Meanwhile, Boylesports has shelved plans to expand into Canada.

Ardstone green light for Milltown scheme

Property investor Ardstone Capital has been given the go-ahead to deliver a controversial new apartment scheme on land formerly owned by the Jesuit Order at Milltown in south Dublin.

The Sunday Times reports the developer, helmed by chief executive Donal O’Neill, has been granted permission after An Bord Pleanála rejected an appeal made to it by local residents. Dublin City Council initially gave the green light to the scheme in August after Ardstone was forced to lodge a new proposal for the site following a successful High Court challenge to a previous plan in 2022.

Parkgate Street office plan scrapped

Joe O’Reilly’s Chartered Land is looking to axe plans for six floors of office space at its new Parkgate Street, Dublin 8 scheme near Heuston Station, due to “lack of demand”, the Business Post reports. The developer has submitted a revised planning application to Dublin City Council, seeking to scrap 4,113 sq m of office space across six floors in one eight-storey building on site, replacing it with apartments.

The decision “can be attributed to the cautious occupier outlook in light of global economic headwinds (including but not limited to the war in Ukraine, rising interest rates and inflationary pressures)”, according to a report submitted to the local authority.

Celebrities pile into Wicklow-based craft brewery

A slew of Irish celebrities have continued to pump money into Wicklow Wolf, a craft beer brewery, the Sunday Times reports. Singer Andrew Hozier-Byrne increased his shareholding in the company behind the operation in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.

Other investors include Bono and the Edge as well as Lily O’Brien’s chocolate founder Marry Ann O’Brien, according to recent Companies Registration Office filings.