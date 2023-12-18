Ireland’s ocean economy grew its turnover by 17% last year

The cruise ship MSC Preziosa passes the Roches Point lighthouse, Co Cork, as she departs for a voyage to Hamburg, Germany. Photograph: David Creedon

Ireland’s ocean economy grew its turnover by 17 per cent last year, while the number of jobs in the sector rose by 19 per cent, according to a report by the Marine Institute.

The 2023 Ocean Economy Report provides an update on Ireland’s ocean economy for 2022 across three main economic indicators: turnover, gross value added (GVA), and employment.

It found the ocean economy generates approximately €7 billion in turnover, and has a direct economic contribution, as measured by GVA, of €2.85 billion. It employs about 33,500 people.

The report noted that 2022 saw the return of the cruise liners to Irish ports, following two years of little or no visits due to Covid-19 restrictions on travel. The 2022 data shows that eight Irish ports and harbours provided berths for cruise liners.

READ MORE

The top destination in 2022 was Cork Harbour, with over 80 vessels carrying in excess of 115,000 passengers to the harbour.

Dun Laoghaire has also experienced growth in the number of vessels calling in 2022, corresponding to an increase of 23 times the passenger numbers in 2019.

Over the same period, Dublin Port has reduced the number of calls, resulting in passenger numbers that were 26 times lower than those in 2019.

Over the last decade, cruise liners are now calling to more regional locations such as Killybegs (109 cruise ships), Waterford (148) and Galway (64).

Compared to 2012, these three ports have seen an increase of 90 per cent in calls and 180 per cent increase in passenger numbers.

Expenditure by passengers and crews in 2022 is estimated to be more than 60 per cent of 2019 figures. This year has seen further increases in the number of vessels calling to Irish ports, with increases seen in both port calls and also passenger numbers.

The report found tourism and leisure to be one of the key sectors contributing to Ireland’s ocean economy. In 2022, the industry was estimated to have increased by 61 per cent to €1.23 billion.

GVA was also estimated to have grown by 39 per cent to €536 million, with an increase in employment of 34 per cent to 18,325.

The report said the estimates for 2022 are based on growth in the overall tourism industry due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and the re-opening of many tourism businesses.

Reports from the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation state that overseas tourist numbers in 2022 were at 73 per cent of the pre-pandemic peak in 2019.

Similarly, Tourism Ireland stated that tourists arriving into Ireland were at 86 per cent of 2019 levels in 2022. In terms of domestic tourism, Fáilte Ireland report expenditure increasing by 36.5 per cent comparing 2019 to 2022 levels.