Euro zone retail sales weaken further as recession fears grow

Shoppers in Magdeburg, Germany. The monthly drop in retail sales across the euro zone was driven by a sharp drop in sales of non-food products, including online sales.

Retail sales across the euro area, a key measure of consumer demand, fell again in September, raising the prospect of a Europe-wide recession.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 20 countries sharing the euro fell 0.3 per cent month-on-month and by 2.9 per cent year-on-year in September.

The monthly drop was driven by a sharp decline in physical and online sales of non-food products, which were both 1.9 per cent lower than in August. Automotive fuel sales were also down 0.9 per cent.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest yearly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovenia (-17 per cent), Belgium (-8.4 per cent) and Hungary (-7.3 per cent).

The highest increases were recorded in Spain (+7.5 per cent), Cyprus (+4.1 per cent) and Luxembourg (+2.6 per cent). Ireland’s retail volumes were up 1.4 per cent year-on-year in September but were down 0.7 per cent on a monthly basis.

Coming in the wake of last week’s GDP (gross domestic product) data, which showed the euro zone economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in the third quarter, the latest retail numbers further highlight the weakening economic environment in Europe.

They suggest Europe’s economy is being hampered by high interest rates, the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, and weaker demand from the global economy.

They have also led to speculation that the euro zone may dip into a technical recession (back-to-back quarters of negative growth) in the second half of 2023.

The Republic experienced the largest drop in GDP of any euro zone country in the third quarter and has seen unemployment rise for three consecutive months.