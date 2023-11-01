Sherry Fitz doing business, falling energy bills, and being wary of online influencers

Business jumped almost 11 per cent at Sherry FitzGerald last year even as costs involved in the sale of the business hit profits. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Sherry FitzGerald, the State’s biggest estate agent, saw revenues jump almost 11 per cent last year, writes Ciarán Hancock, but costs associated with the sale of the business to Tommy Kelly’s CastleGate Investments meant it recorded a loss for the year.

Households will see cuts of between 10 and 30 per cent in the energy bills over the coming week as reductions announced by suppliers coming into effect, writes Conor Pope, with suppliers also beginning to compete again for customers.

Paddy McKillen jnr and his business partner, Matt Ryan, have secured a valuation well ahead of market expectations as they agree to to sell a majority stake in the eight-property Dean Hotel Group to British group Lifestyle Hospitality Capital and Elliott Investment Management, the New York alternative investment giant founded by billionaire activist investor Paul Singer. Joe Brennan has the details.

Inflation across the euro zone slowed more than expected, according to initial figures from Eurostat, but other data pointing to sluggish economy across the bloc grabbed the headlines as analysts consider the prospects of recession later this year. The good news, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy, is that they feel any slowdown will be mild.

READ MORE

In a world where social media feeds blur the line between entertainment and marketing, Brianna Parkins urges online consumers to get savvy about the subtle nudges that see them buying stuff they really don’t need. She also talks to influencers and behavioural scientists and the triggers that determine our choices with money.

Consumer lending is growing faster than at any time since the financial crash back in 2008, according to new figures published by the Central Bank. Colin Gleeson goes through the numbers.

Ires Reit, the largest private residential landlord in the State, whose share price has come under pressure as rising interest rates put pressure on its finances, has announced that chief executive Margaret Sweeney plans to retire from her role next April. Joe Brennan reports.

The decision follows an eventful 10 months at the company, which has been targeted by a Canadian activist investor and had to sell off some of its assets in order to protect its financial position amid declining property prices as interest rates rose.

And Ciara O’Brien fills in some detail on Katherine Maher, the woman charged with leading the campaign by Web Summit to restore good relations with its sponsors after the resignation of founder Paddy Cosgrave.

In Commercial Property, alternative investment manager Abbey Capital is moving across town from its current base close to the Rotunda Hospital to a new landmark headquarters in the former Hibernian United Services Club on Stephen’s Green that it acquired last year for €16 million.

And, coincidentally, €16 million is the guide price Sherry FitzGerald have put on a 25 acre site in Ballycullen with scope for 340 “own door homes”, according to a feasibility study carried out on the site on Stocking Avenue. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.