South Dublin land with scope for 340 homes guiding at €16m

Developers involved in delivery of housing for the owner-occupier and residential-rental market will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of 10.41-hectare (25.72-acre) greenfield site in Ballycullen, Dublin 16.

Located immediately adjacent to several existing residential schemes and within a short distance of the M50 motorway, the site at Stocking Avenue has the capacity for up to 340 own-door homes, according to the feasibility study prepared by MCORM in advance of the sale. The lands are being offered to the market by agent Sherry FitzGerald Commercial at a guide price of €16 million.

While the prospect of developing such a large scheme in south Dublin is likely to attract a number of potential purchasers, its delivery will be dependent on the recently published Draft Sustainable and Compact Settlement Guidelines being adopted as expected.

Should that be the case, the selling agent said the site could accommodate a mix of own-door residential unit types at a time in which the development of apartments is challenged.

Commentating on the sale, Brian Carey and Kevin Leonard of Sherry FitzGerald said: “We expect considerable demand for the asset, given its prime location and the opportunity to deliver a residential development of considerable scale, in a proven location.”