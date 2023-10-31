Margaret Sweeney to step down from Ires REIT after six years as CEO

Property investment company Irish Residential Properties (Ires) REIT has announced that chief executive Margaret Sweeney will step down next year, retiring from the role she has held for six years in April.

That leaves the company six months to find her successor, with the search under way.

“It has been a privilege to lead Ires for the past six years and I am proud of the team and portfolio that we have built. The company has transformed over the last two years, in particular, becoming a fully integrated Irish company led by an experienced team with a market leading operating platform,” Ms Sweeney said. “Having served for six years as CEO, I believe that now is the right time to retire and support the transition to new leadership in 2024.”

Ms Sweeney said she would continue on past her six-month notice period if necessary, to ensure an orderly transition to her successor.

“Margaret has made an outstanding contribution to Ires and has been an exceptional CEO since assuming the role in 2017, with Ires establishing its position as the leading provider of quality private residential rental accommodation in Ireland,” said Declan Moylan, chair of Ires.

He noted Ms Sweeney’s “outstanding contribution” to Ires and its transformationin in recent years. “Under Margaret’s leadership, Ires delivered a significant transformation in scale, growing its portfolio by over 60 per cent to circa 4,000 units, put in place new long-term funding structures and significantly strengthened the balance sheet,” he said.

“More recently, she led the successful internationalisation of the business, built Ires’ operating platform including the successful implementation of a new technology platform and integrated the business on acquisition of the management company in 2022. Ires continues to perform strongly as is clear from today’s trading update and Margaret leaves the business well positioned for the future.”

Ires has had a turbulent year, with public dissent from 5 per cent shareholder Vision Capital, which has criticised its strategy and called for the company to put itself up for sale. At its AGM in May, some 38.5 per cent of Ires investors voted against the return of chief executive Margaret Sweeney and 45.7 per cent registered dissatisfaction with her chief financial officer, Brian Fagan,

The announcement of Ms Sweeney’s decision to step down came as the State’s largest private landlord issued a trading update for the third quarter of its financial year. Occupancy was strong across its portfolio, at 99.6 per cent as of the end of September, with ongoing initiatives to deal with rising costs showing signs of paying off, the company said.

Ires also said it was ahead of plans on its asset disposal programme, with around €96.5 million of the previously announced €100 million target already delivered. The proceeds of that have been used to strengthen the balance sheet and retire higher cost debt.

Ires said it would continue to review opportunities to selectively dispose of assets to deliver value for shareholders,

Its loan to value ratio has been cut to under 42 per cent from 44.6 per cent at the end of June.