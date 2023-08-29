Dalata on the acquisition trail as revenues climb to €284.4 million

Dalata chief executive Dermot Crowley: 'We have continued to expand our asset portfolio with the two recent high-quality acquisitions in London which are both performing well.'

Hotel group Dalata spent €76.5 million on acquisitions in the first half of the year as the Clayton and Maldron brand operator further expanded its presence in the UK market.

Group revenues at the Dublin-listed hospitality group climbed 29 per cent to €284.4 million in the six months to the June, Dalata reported on Tuesday, with room revenues well ahead of the same period last year.

Profits before tax, meanwhile, sunk 3 per cent to €42 million amid a sharp increase in central costs associated with an increase in staffing and pay increases for existing employees as well as a greater marketing spend.

Dalata chief executive Dermot Crowley said the group’s performance had been “exceptional” in the first half. “We have continued to expand our asset portfolio with the two recent high-quality acquisitions in London which are both performing well. This speaks to the strength of our balance sheet and our development team’s ability to identify and deliver additional rooms in times of market volatility and uncertainty”

More to follow...