Sexton ploughs more than €550,000 into pension as rugby retirement nears

Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton is planning for his financial future after his firm ploughed more than €550,000 into a directors’ pension pot last year.

Accounts for Sexton’s JAS Management & Promotions Ltd show directors’ pay increased more than seven fold from €82,859 to €653,002 in the 12 months to the end of September.

The largest chunk of the directors’ pay was €552,509 in pension contributions after none in the prior year.

The surge in directors’ pay contributed to the firm recording a loss of €460,556 last year. That compared to a profit of €362,189 in the prior year.

The loss for last year reduced the firm’s accumulated profits to €2.33 million at the end of September 2022.

The firm’s cash funds, after the pension payout, also declined from €1.94 million to €1.44 million.

The value of the firm’s financial assets during the year dropped marginally from €757,455 to €729,513.

Confirmation of the company’s pension payout comes as Sexton nears likely retirement from the professional game after the conclusion of this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

Sexton’s departure from the game will bring about the end of his lucrative final 18 month playing contract with the IRFU.

Sexton – who celebrated his 38th birthday last month – revealed that he hopes to start a career in the world of business after stepping away from the game.

He said: “I’ve been doing a bit of work experience there over the last few years, one day a week, so I’ll go into that and see how it goes.”

Currently, Sexton’s off-field commercial deals are being guided by Conor Ridge’s Horizon Sports where the firm’s other high profile clients include Open winner, Shane Lowry and Munster and Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony.

Sexton – due to play again for Ireland in the first game of the World Cup as he is currently suspended – has been capped 113 times by Ireland and has scored 1,050 points.

He set up his firm in 2010 and is one of a number of rugby players with their own management companies to handle earnings from commercial ventures such as sponsorships and image rights.