Most small companies report challenges in finding staff with required skills and qualifications

Almost 90 per cent of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) are struggling to recruit essential employees, a new survey has claimed.

The Chambers Ireland SME Skills Gap survey found the majority of small companies reported challenges in finding staff that have the required skills and qualifications to fill some rolls, with customer-facing jobs and management positions among those that are difficult to fill.

The survey was carried out ahead of the Government’s consultation on critical skills and employment permits, which closes today.

Over 400 small and medium sized companies responded to the survey. More than half of small businesses reported difficulty in filling customer-facing roles, while medium sized enterprises said management positions were challenging.

“Businesses across the country are facing severe challenges in recruiting qualified employees. This is having an enormous impact on their ability to grow and increase trade,” said Chambers Ireland’s chief executive Ian Talbot.

“Across our economy we see that our infrastructure and services are struggling to meet demand. To build the extra capacity we need we have to make Ireland an easier place to come to work. We are no longer as attractive a place to migrate to as we used to be, and we must make sure that bureaucratic processes are not putting up extra barriers to attracting talent. Government must be diligent in delivering on non-complex matters such as this that are completely within its control to deliver without delay.”

The organisation has called on the Government to simplify the process for work permits and visas, recommending a single-application process for both and broader permits that would reduce the number of classes needed.

“Chambers Ireland greatly welcomes the increased resources that the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment have allocated to permits, but this needs to be co-ordinated with quicker, more flexible visa processing within the Department of Justice,” he said.