Irish inflation falls to 18-month low of 5.8%

Inflation in the Irish economy fell for a fifth consecutive month in July. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Inflation in the Irish economy fell to an 18-month low of 5.8 per cent in July as the cost of basic items such as clothing, and footwear fell back and the original energy price shock faded.

However, the underlying rate, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, remained stubbornly high at 6.6 per cent, keeping the squeeze on household budgets.

The main driver behind this was higher mortgage interest costs, which were up almost 50 per cent on an annual basis, on the back of nine straight interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB), the most aggressive series of monetary tightening ever undertaken by the bank.

Core inflation was also driven by higher transport costs linked to higher air fares, which rose by 8 per cent month on month and by 14 per cent on annual basis.

Higher prices in the recreation and culture sector, which rose by 3.4 per cent in July, were linked to more expensive package holidays and concert tickets.

The latest consumer price index (CPI), the official measure of inflation in the Republic, indicated that the annualised rate of price growth fell from 6.1 per cent to 5.8 per cent in July, the lowest rate since February last year. On a monthly basis, prices rose by 0.2 per cent, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

The agency noted that this is the 22nd straight month where the annual increase in the CPI has been at least 5 per cent.

The division that exhibited the largest price increase in the 12 months to July was housing, water, electricity, gas an other fuels with prices on average up 16.5 per cent.

Prices in this sector rose mainly due to an increase in the cost of mortgage interest repayments, rents, electricity, gas and solid fuels. “This increase was partially offset by a reduction in prices for liquid fuels, including home heating oil,” the CSO said.

Transport costs, on an annual basis, fell by 4.5 per cent thanks to cheaper petrol and diesel prices, which declined by 21 and 26 per cent respectively.

“Transport fell primarily due to lower prices for diesel, petrol, services in respect of personal transport equipment and passenger transport by bus & coach. This decrease was partially offset by higher prices for airfares and motor cars,” the CSO said.