Ryanair seeking to recruit for 100 tech jobs

A Ryanair plane at Dublin Airport. The airline is seeking to recruit staff for Ryanair Labs. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov

Ryanair is still looking to fill more than 100 technology roles in Ireland as it seeks to drive innovation and digital transformation at the airline.

The jobs are part of a recruitment drive announced in November last year for Ryanair Labs, a state-of-the-art digital and IT innovation hub based at the airline’s office in Swords, when it said it would create 150 roles.

The company is recruiting for roles in software development, business intelligence and data scientists, security, infrastructure and operations, business analysts, project planning and delivery professionals, and quality assurance engineers.

“It has been a challenging time for tech companies in Ireland with over 2,000 tech workers losing their jobs in Ireland in less than 12 months,” said Ryanair’s chief technology officer John Hurley. ”Ryanair remains in a strong growth position with ambitious passenger targets of 300 million passengers by 2034, and we are delighted to offer Ireland’s tech talent the opportunity to work on cutting edge projects with Europe’s number one airline that will support our growth targets.”