McRedmond confirms An Post contract extension offer

David McRedmond, An Post chief executive, speaking at the Institute of Directors in Ireland Autumn Lunch 2022 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road. Photograph: Jason Clarke

The Government has offered An Post chief executive David McRedmond a three-year contract extension after weeks of speculation about his future in the role following the controversy over the appointment of a new director general of RTÉ.

Mr McRedmond, whose initial seven-year contract with the postal operator expires later this year, was interviewed for the top job at RTE earlier this year.

A decision to rule him out early in the process was subject to leaks of a board meeting called to rubber stamp the appointment of former deputy director general Kevin Bakhurst to the role emerged. Mr Bakhurst was later appointed to the role.

Speaking to reporters at An Post’s new headquarters in Dublin’s docklands on Thursday, Mr McRedmond said he expects to remain in situ at An Post having been offered a three-year extension by the Government.

Asked whether he expects to remain at An Post, he said: “I think so. Look, there was a well publicised job and that was when I had not been offered an extension of my contract here. So it’s not surprising I would take a look.”

However, he said that now he has been offered a three-year extension, “I expect to be here.”

“It was just waiting for Government to do that, for approval of the extension and I’m grateful and honoured to be asked.”

