Pat Kenny’s media company made almost €250,000 last year

Broadcaster Pat Kenny’s media company made a profit of almost €250,000 last year, new accounts show.

The figures, lodged with the Companies Registration Office, show Pat Kenny Media Services made a profit of €248,178 in the year to the end of June 2022. The figure was down slightly on the €249,030 profit registered by the company in 2021.

Kenny and his wife Kathy are listed as the firm’s only directors. It had assets of almost €2.3 million at the year end, which was up from €2.05 million the year before.

Kenny (75) uses the firm to channel the earnings he makes as a presenter. He has worked for Newstalk since 2013 when he left RTÉ and is a former host of The Late Late Show.

He has, in recent days, given his backing to the flagship show’s new host, Patrick Kielty.