Pat Kenny’s media company made almost €250,000 last year

Broadcaster, who has worked for Newstalk since 2013, uses the firm to channel earnings he makes as a presenter

Kenny (75) uses the firm to channel the earnings he makes as a presenter. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Colin Gleeson
Tue May 23 2023 - 15:41

Broadcaster Pat Kenny’s media company made a profit of almost €250,000 last year, new accounts show.

The figures, lodged with the Companies Registration Office, show Pat Kenny Media Services made a profit of €248,178 in the year to the end of June 2022. The figure was down slightly on the €249,030 profit registered by the company in 2021.

Kenny and his wife Kathy are listed as the firm’s only directors. It had assets of almost €2.3 million at the year end, which was up from €2.05 million the year before.

Kenny (75) uses the firm to channel the earnings he makes as a presenter. He has worked for Newstalk since 2013 when he left RTÉ and is a former host of The Late Late Show.

He has, in recent days, given his backing to the flagship show’s new host, Patrick Kielty.

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter

Pat KennyNewstalk Radio
