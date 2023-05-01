123ink.ie to create 25 additional jobs as remote work boosts demand

Online printer supplies company 123ink.ie will hire 25 new people over the next 18 months as it continues to expand its business in Ireland, it said.

The company, which has already doubled its workforce to 54 staff since 2021, will add roles across sales, customer service, warehouse and content to meet the growing demand for its printer and office products.

The company reports steady growth in its customer base and now reaches almost 350,000 business and residential customers. Founded in 2006 by Frank Walsh, it is now the largest supplier of ink, toner, and office supplies in Ireland.

Surge in demand

The supplier’s recent growth was driven by the Covid-induced shift towards remote work, as many businesses moved to equip their home-based employees with printing facilities. This surge in demand prompted a significant expansion of its office and warehouse facilities in Finglas, Dublin, to more than 23,000sq ft.

“We have achieved significant growth in our customer base, particularly in the past five years, allowing us to continue to invest in the business. Our planned new hires will be instrumental in helping us maintain our strong reputation and giving us the edge in a competitive market,” said Dave Doyle, the company’s commercial manager.

“Online ordering rapidly gained momentum during the pandemic, and as a result, many customers who were once hesitant to shop online embraced the convenience and efficiency of e-commerce platforms like 123.ink.ie.”

Mr Doyle said the platform had kept pace with the online ordering trend by catering to rising demand for 3D printing in industries such as healthcare, education and manufacturing. More than 90 per cent of its orders have next-day delivery.

Own-brand products

The company avails of the buying power that comes with being part of the wider 123ink group of companies operating throughout Europe — including Benelux, Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, UK, Sweden and Poland. The company also sells a range of own-brand ink and toner cartridges.

Accounts for Ink Maestro Limited, the company behind 123ink.ie, show that it made a profit of €1.66 million in 2021, the latest year for which documents are available.