Global fintech Total Processing to open Dublin office

Global payments fintech Total Processing is to create 25 jobs in the next two years as it expands into Ireland.

The company is set to open an office in Dublin later in 2023, with the company recruiting for roles in finance, sales, operations, compliance and customer support.

The Dublin office will join the almost 80 staff it currently employs worldwide, and signals wider EU expansion for Total Processing.

“Total Processing is delighted to announce our expansion into Ireland, which has proven itself to be a dynamic and strategic base for fintech companies like ourselves,” said Rob Pallin, Total Processing chief executive. “Our mission is to become the most customer-focused payments company in the world. With the support of our new team in Ireland, I am confident that we can emulate the success we have enjoyed in the UK and MENA within the EU.”

The establishment of the Irish operation will be overseen by recently appointed managing director of the EU business, Elaine Deehan, who previously worked with CurrencyFair and Starling Bank.

“As a company that prides itself on innovation and disruption, I have no doubt that Total Processing is going to feel very much at home in Ireland,” she said. “I look forward to not only growing our business here but also tapping into the talented, vibrant workforce that the country is so globally renowned for.”

Total Processing, which was founded in 2015, has offices in the UK and UAE, offering secure payment solutions to clients. It allows businesses to accept online payments through a single payment gateway integration, with a range of payment acceptance services that includes pay-by-link, recurring payments, cards and alternative payment methods. Among its clients are Totaljobs, Travis Perkins, Capital.com, and LWC Drinks.