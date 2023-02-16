Business

Malin announces details of €140m buyback

Plan was initially announced in December after sale of Immunocore stake

Malin, the Irish life sciences investment company, is set for a €140m share buyback.

Ciara O'Brien
Thu Feb 16 2023 - 09:17

Dublin-based life sciences investment company Malin has revealed details of its plans for a €140 million share buyback.

The offer, which will complete in March 2023, sees a price of €9.30 per ordinary share, a premium of almost 25 per cent to the share price of €7.46 at the close on February 14th and a discount of 7.6 per cent to Malin’s estimated intrinsic equity value per ordinary share of €10.07.

The buyback, which was initially announced in December last year, comes following the sale of Malin’s remaining shares in Nasdaq-listed biotechnology firm Immunocore.

An extraordinary general meeting is set for March 10th.

“We are delighted to continue to deliver on our long-standing commitment to return the excess capital of the business to our shareholders with this proposed return of up to €140 million by way of a tender offer,” said Liam Daniel, chairman of Malin. “This return of capital follows the divestment of our entire stake in Immunocore which generated cash proceeds of approximately €145 million and other inflows from our investee companies of approximately €21 million during 2022.”

Following the completion of the tender offer, Malin will have a cash balance of approximately €33 million. That will be used to fund the company’s operations, including investments into Malin’s existing assets.

The buyback follows on from Malin returning €95 million to investors in 2021, following the sales that year of stakes in two other investee companies.

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist

