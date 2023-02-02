Apple shares drop as results disappoint

Shares of Apple fell 5 per cent after publication of the results. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP

Apple on Thursday reported sales and profits that missed Wall Street expectations driven by weak iPhone sales after Covid lockdowns in China disrupted production of the company’s biggest seller.

Shares of Apple, which employs some 6,000 in Cork, fell 5 per cent after publication of the results.

Apple sales fell 5 per cent to $117.2 billion (€107 billion) and were down in every part of the world in the quarter. Sales from each product category dropped, except for gains in services and iPads. Earnings per share were $1.88, Apple’s first miss of Wall Street’s profits expectations since 2016.

Analysts had expected sales of $121.1 billion and profits of $1.94 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Apple chief executive Tim Cook told Reuters that the production disruptions that plagued Apple’s key quarter were now over.

During its fiscal first quarter ended December 31st, Apple faced a wave of challenges that left Wall Street expecting lower sales. Chief among those were supply chain pressures when COVID lockdowns at a production facility in Zhengzhou, China, slowed production of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices, both premium priced models that would traditionally help drive Apple’s margins higher.

Mr Cook said that production disruptions “lasted through most of December” but that “production is now back where we want it to be.” Mr Cook said the lockdowns in China created a dual challenge where both supply and demand were constrained, with greater China sales falling 7 per cent to $23.9 billion. – Reuters