Local Enterprise Offices supported 37,863 jobs in 2022, up 10%

Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) supported a total of 37,863 jobs at small Irish firms last year, a net increase of almost 3,500 or 10 per cent on 2021.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland and working within local authorities across the State, LEOs provide a range of supports to businesses and entrepreneurs, including financial, mentoring, training and sector specific expertise to help guide businesses at any stage of their development. They also run initiatives to foster entrepreneurship.

The agency’s annual report for 2022 shows that LEOs, now financially support 7,221 client companies in their portfolio and a total of 37,863 jobs.

The figures also revealed that 84 per cent of the new jobs created were outside the Dublin region and there was employment growth in each of the 31 LEOs.

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said: “These results show the significant role the Local Enterprise Offices are playing in not only creating new businesses and jobs but also in sustaining them. On the back of some of the most difficult years for small businesses we are still seeing growth across the country. During the pandemic we saw how essential the LEOs were to small businesses and they will be essential as we navigate the ongoing cost of living and energy crises.”

“Small businesses know that many challenges still lie ahead in 2023 but what we have seen in recent years is the adaptability and resilience of our SMEs,” said Padraic McElwee, chairman of the LEO network. “We will continue to support that going forward and, working closely with our partners and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, we will ensure we are providing the best guidance and supports to our new and growing businesses.”