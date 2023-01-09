Cairn Homes grew housebuilding revenue by 46% last year

Irish builder Cairn Homes grew its housebuilding revenue by 46 per cent last year, and the company has entered 2023 with its “largest ever forward sales pipeline” of more than 1,100 new homes, the group said on Monday.

The company, which is listed in Dublin and London, said in a trading update for the year ended December 31st, 2022, that it closed 1,526 new home sales, which was up from 1,120 in 2021. It generated core housebuilding revenue of €610 million, which was up from €419 million.

The group said it was “comfortable” with existing full year profitability guidance of 21.5 per cent gross margin, €100 million operating profit, and a 16.5 per cent operating margin.

It said it will deliver minimum shareholder returns of €115 million from both ordinary dividends and share buybacks.

The company said it delivered almost 500 new social and affordable homes in 2022, and that it would increase this number to more than 800 this year.

Building cost inflation was described as “significant” in the year with the cost of building homes increasing by about €20,000 per new home last year and by €35,000 per new home over the past two years.

The company commenced work on eight new sites in the year, including in Cork, Limerick and Kilkenny. It was active on over 20 sites nationwide during 2022.

Cairn said it increased its remuneration benefits across a range of “wellbeing measures” for its staff, including providing increased family health benefits.

Looking ahead, Cairn said it will be active on 20 developments nationwide during 2023. It enters 2023 with its “largest ever forward sales pipeline” of over 1,100 new homes.

It said inflation and interest rates “remain a concern”, but added that population growth, family formation numbers, strong employment, a healthier banking environment, and State initiatives to support home buyers “are all positive tailwinds”.

Cairn Homes chief executive Michael Stanley said new apartment developments close to any areas of high employment or multimodal transport links “remain virtually non-existent”.

“Ireland has increased its working population by 500,000 to over 2.5 million people in the last six years,” he said.

“Supply of new residential accommodation in response to this successful economic period has seen a significant increase in the number of lower density houses completed in suburban and regional areas.

“This well supported bias or misjudged focus means that new apartment developments close to any areas of high employment or multimodal transport links remain virtually non-existent.

“Today, there are over 80,000 planned apartments in the pipeline, all of which meet new design and size standards. While many have been held up by our planning system or objections, nearly one third have full planning permission and should be under construction.

“Viability and funding remain challenging, however, our industry has the capacity to deliver, and working collaboratively with Government support, can address this damaging supply imbalance. Ireland’s sustainable social, environmental and economic future depends on it.”

The company will publish its full year results on March 2nd.