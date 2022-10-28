Business

Mount Jerome Crematorium operator pays out dividend of €5.1m

Privately owned business at Harold’s Cross made payment last year to Alan Massey entity

Mount Jerome Cemetery and Crematorium in Harold's Cross, Dublin. The crematorium operator's dividend payout last year reduced the company’s accumulated profits from €5.8 million to €1.44 million. Photograph: iStock

Fri Oct 28 2022 - 18:16

The operator of the Mount Jerome Crematorium at Harold’s Cross in Dublin last year paid a dividend of €5.1 million.

New accounts show that Alan Massey-owned Orlette Ltd paid out the dividend as post-tax profits last year increased by 37 per cent to €714,136.

The dividend was paid to Mr Massey’s Toprise Associates Ltd. Toprise recorded profits of €5 million as a result.

The privately owned crematorium company has delivered consistently strong profits over recent years.

The profits of €714,136 last year followed profits of €519,569 in 2020, €510,673 in 2019 and €424,992 in 2018.

Cremation fee

The dividend payout last year reduced the company’s accumulated profits from €5.8 million to €1.44 million.

The crematorium’s website shows that the business’s adult cremation fee is €415.

The largest operator in the sector in the capital is the not-for-profit Glasnevin Crematorium Ltd which operates three crematoriums at Newlands Cross, Glasnevin and Dardistown.

Recently filed accounts show Glasnevin Crematorium Ltd last year recorded profits of €1.08 million, which was stable on the previous period. Revenues last year grew from €2.8 million to €3.075 million.

The company distributes its profits to its controlling party and registered charity, the Dublin Cemeteries Committee. It last year paid a net €1 million to the charity.

Glasnevin Crematorium Ltd carried out 2,995 cremations last year, marginally up on the 2,983 recorded in 2020.

A breakdown of the company’s revenues in 2021 show that it recorded €2.35 million from cremations and related activity, €509,150 from columbarium wall (for the storage of funeral urns) income, €194,997 from the burial of ashes and a €15,000 Dublin City Council heritage grant.

At the end of December last year, the company had reserves of €3.6 million.

