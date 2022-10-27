Builders challenge Wicklow development plan

House builders Cairn and Glenveagh will challenge Wicklow County Development Plan in the High Court..

The builders say the plan cuts the number of new homes that the council will permit by 45 per cent to 8,467 between now and 2028 compared to the previous six years.

“Therefore due to this newly-imposed ceiling, there will be capacity for approximately 7,000 fewer homes in Wicklow over the six years of this plan than was available under the previous plan,” the pair said on Thursday.

Cairn and Glenveagh want the High Court to scrutinise the plan, which they point out should comply with the National Planning Framework.

The builders maintain that the plan is based on the 2016 Census rather than the one taken by the State earlier this year.

Michael Stanley, Cairn chief executive, declared that it “makes no sense” to significantly cut the number of new homes built in Co Wicklow.

Stephen Garvey, Glenveagh chief executive, said the plan should be based on current rather than historic data.