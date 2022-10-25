Monart Spa owner returns to profit after pandemic hit

The Griffin Hotel Group, which owns a number of hotels in the southeast of Ireland, returned to profit last year after incurring a loss at the height of the pandemic.

The company, which was founded by businessman and All-Ireland winning Wexford hurling manager Liam Griffin and operates the Ferrycarrig Hotel outside Wexford town, the Monart Spa resort near Enniscorthy and Hotel Kilkenny in Kilkenny city, reported a profit of €2.8 million for 2021 following a loss of €1.2 million the previous year.

Revenue for the year was €12.5 million, representing a significant reduction from pre-Covid levels “due to the substantial trading restrictions on the hospitality sector in early 2021″.

The group said it had recently completed a €2 million bedroom and public area refurbishment at Hotel Kilkenny and Ferrycarrig Hotel.

“The bedroom upgrade at Ferrycarrig compliments the recently completed renovations of the Waterfront Wedding Suite. The ongoing investment at Hotel Kilkenny complements the major renovation and refurbishment of its gym and leisure facilities,” it said.

In its latest filing with the Companies Registration Office (CRO), the group also announced that as part of its continued commitment to sustainability it has received full planning permission for and is in the early project development stages of building out a five-acre 1.5 MegaWatt solar farm at Monart Destination Spa.

“With this significant investment, the company continues to innovate along its sustainability roadmap by taking Monart Destination Spa, the Ferrycarrig Hotel and Hotel Kilkenny off the grid during daylight hours from April to September on an annual basis,” it said.

The company also noted that approximately 80 per cent of revenue generated in 2021 was spent on local suppliers and staff wages.