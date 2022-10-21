Energy supports for business, Sherry FitzGerald expansion plans, the end of Trussonomics

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe briefing media following the publication of the Finance Bill 2022. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe published the Finance Bill yesterday, which includes the details of a €1.25 billion energy support scheme for businesses. Barry O’Halloran was on the scene, while Cliff Taylor analyses the Government’s plans.

John FitzGerald casts his eye over the failed premiership of Liz Truss and points out that while she may have correctly identified the problems with the British economy, her solution was fatal.

Sherry FitzGerald sold its commercial property arm in 2018. Now it’s looking to get back into the sector as well as expand its mortgage broker unit. Ciaran Hancock spoke to CEO Stephen McKenna.

Liz Truss has resigned as UK prime minister and so far, traders seem content with the decision. Sterling strengthened and UK bond yields fell after her speech.

READ MORE

It’s a good time to be Tommy Tiernan. Gordon Deegan reports on two of his companies which posted combined profits of about €230,000 last year.

Dublin Airport-based Gate Gourmet, which provides those meals you’ve probably eaten when flying narrowed its pretax losses last year. Gordon Deegan has seen the accounts.

Continuing the aviation theme, Barry has the details of Aer Lingus’ decision to resume its Dublin-Miami route, which had been on hiatus since the pandemic.

Ammonia oligarch Dmitry Mazepin’s contempt of court case continued in Dublin. Ellen O’Riordan was there.

Google parent Alphabet has long been known for trying new things, and its drone delivery unit Wing is no different. Ciara O’Brien reports on that business, which has launched in Ireland.

Staying with Alphabet, a new survey has found Google to be the most desirable employer for graduates.

Ciara also reports on accountancy software group Outmin, which has raised €1.5 million.

TG4 has a new Irish-Belgian drama named Northern Lights. Laura reports on the six part series which will be set in Dublin.

Staying with media, UK state broadcaster the BBC turned 100 this week, and Laura reports on celebrations with an Irish connection which took place in Dublin.

The developers of a proposed senior living build-to-rent scheme in Ringsend have appealed Dublin City Council’s decision to refuse permission for it to An Bord Pleanála. Gordon Deegan has the story.

Most of us have a good idea what our dream job would be, but as Olive Keogh writes, it can sometimes have a detrimental impact on our health.

In Caveat, Mark Paul looks at the Central Bank’s decision to ease mortgage lending rules. Despite years of criticism, was the regulator right to tread carefully on loosening the requirements?

In Agenda, Mark runs the rule over the hotels sector, where despite an influx of global chains there could be tough times ahead for the industry.

Finally the Business Person of the Month in association with Bank of Ireland is Irish Distiller’s boss Nodjame Fouad The global parent group of Irish Distillers, Pernod Ricard, said at the start of last month that a record 10.4 million cases of Jameson Irish whiskey were sold in the 12 months to the end of June, up 22 per cent on the previous year.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.