Google tops employment wishlist for graduates

Google has topped the wishlist of employers for Irish graduates, a new survey has found, with technology, pharma and professional services among the top sectors.

Google retained its top spot, while Pfizer, Apple, Amazon and the Department of Education rounded out the top five, according to the GradIreland survey. Deloitte, KPMG and Aer Lingus were in the top 10, while Intel was 18th and Facebook ranked 21st.

More than 19,000 university students were surveyed for the research, which also revealed the priorities and preferences of future employees.

Almost half said they would be willing to relocate around the country for work, while a quarter would prefer to stay close to home or the area they had studied in. Less than a fifth plan to go abroad to start their graduate career.

Some 56 per cent of employers said they had incorporated remote or hybrid working to attract and retain talent, up from 25 per cent in 2020, and 46 per cent said they planned to increase the availability of hybrid work in the future.

GradIreland managing director, Gavan O’Brien, said this year’s survey was the most accurate snapshot of graduates’ career aspirations and employer preferences.

“[It] confirms yet again just how important employer reputation and brand perception are among university students when it comes to them selecting which companies they want to work for,” he said.

“The survey illustrates the connection between companies that engage with students on campus and online, and through university career services, with the rankings they achieve in the survey.”