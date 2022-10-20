Tommy Tiernan companies record combined €230,000 profit

Tommy Tiernan’s earning power now extends far beyond stand-up comedy, with his role as Gerry in Derry Girls bringing him to international prominence. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Two entertainment firms owned by comedian, actor and presenter Tommy Tiernan last year recorded combined post-tax profits of €229,739.

New accounts show Mr Tiernan’s main firm, Mabinog Ltd, recorded post-tax profits of €123,812 last year, benefiting from an easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The company recorded a post-tax loss of €270,602 in 2020 as pandemic measures shut down the live entertainment industry.

Separate accounts filed by Tiernan’s Mabinog Publishing Ltd show that it recorded post-tax profits of €105,567 in 2021, after recording modest post-tax profits of €3,118 in 2020.

Mr Tiernan’s main firm Mabinog Ltd employs four people. Directors’ pay last year slumped by 84 per cent from €340,123 to €54,750.

READ MORE

During 2021 the company’s cash funds increased from €486,240 to €635,927. Its financial assets reduced in value from €310,122 to €130,122 arising from a €180,000 disposal under the heading of investment property.

Mr Tiernan’s earning power now extends far beyond stand-up comedy, with his role as Gerry in Derry Girls bringing him to international prominence. He is also known for podcasts and for presenting The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ. A spokeswoman for RTÉ said on Thursday: “We look forward to welcoming the show back early next year.”