Developer appeals planning refusal for seven-storey, senior-living scheme in Ringsend

Planning consultancy Tom Phillips & Co has told An Bord Pleanála that the proposal is an appropriate and high-quality development which will contribute towards the specific housing needs of senior residents in Ringsend and the wider city.

The developers of contentious plans for a seven-storey, senior-living “build to rent” scheme for Ringsend in Dublin 4 are contesting Dublin City Council’s decision to refuse permission.

The council last month refused planning permission for the 30-unit scheme which attracted over 65 objections including one from the principal of St Patrick’s Girls National School in Ringsend, who raised child-protection concerns if the scheme was to proceed.

In a comprehensive refusal, the council stated the proposal constituted overdevelopment of the site.

Now, the applicants, Glencarra Ringsend Ltd, have lodged an appeal against the refusal with An Bord Pleanála.

‘Ideal location’

The director at the planning consultancy Tom Phillips & Co, Stephen Barrett, told An Bord Pleanála that the proposal was an appropriate and high-quality development which would contribute towards the specific housing needs of senior residents in Ringsend and the wider city. It will be operated by an approved housing body

Mr Barrett states that the scheme “will provide much-needed independent elderly living units within the Ringsend area” and it “is an ideal location for such a scheme”.

In an accompanying letter in the appeal, the director of corporate operations of Home Instead, Michael Wright, told the appeals board “we believe that this model of senior living with assistance provided by the private sector and funded by the HSE [Health Service Executive] is the only way that large numbers of assisted-living facilities can be delivered quickly and efficiently”.

Home Instead provides support packages to older people who qualify for HSE funding and Mr Wright stated that the Ringsend scheme and the support proposed “would be an alternative to a nursing home placement for older people who qualify for a full homecare package”.

Mr Wright argues that “senior living offers a real and tangible alternative to nursing homes and in-hospital care and represents a massive financial saving to the State”.

A decision is due to be made on the appeal next year.