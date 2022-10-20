Aer Lingus resumes Dublin-Miami flights

Aer Lingus is chasing winter sunseekers and extra cargo business with the relaunch of its Dublin-Miami service

Aer Lingus is chasing winter sunseekers with the restart of its Dublin-Miami, Florida, service from Friday, October 21st, boosting the Irish carrier’s transatlantic network. The airline will fly twice a week to the US city, increasing the service to three times from Monday, October 31st.

Miami’s year-round sunshine means it is a popular winter holiday destination.

Aer Lingus will offer connections via Dublin to British and European travellers to the US city. According to the airline, one in four of those on Friday’s flight will have begun their journey at an airport outside Ireland.

Susanne Carberry said the relaunch was further proof of Aer Lingus’s hopes to continue growing its transatlantic business.

READ MORE

The move will also boost cargo services as the Airbus aircraft will have space for up to 20 tonnes.

IAG Cargo, part of International Airlines Group along with Aer Lingus, said the move would aid the Republic’s pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries.

Daniel Byrne, IAG Cargo’s regional commercial manager UK and Ireland, noted that Aer Lingus was reopening the route during the busy final three months of the year.

Pravin Singh, vice-president commercial Americas, IAG Cargo, added that Miami was an important part of the division’s network, allowing customers move products on to central and south America.