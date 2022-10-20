Business could receive first energy support payments next month

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says businesses could receive first payments from energy scheme in November. Photograph: Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA

Businesses could receive the first payments from the Government’s €1.25 billion energy support scheme next month, according to the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe.

The Minister announced a €1.25 billion scheme to aid enterprises hit by soaring energy bills in September as part of Budget 2023.

Mr Donohoe said on Wednesday that the Government hoped organisations could begin applying for the support in mid-November with “payments flowing to recipients after that”.

The scheme has been extended to preschools and some professional services, while Government also intends to introduce a mechanism that will allow enterprises established this year apply for the aid.

The Government must get EU state aid approval before opening the scheme to applications.

Mr Donohoe said he did not want to prejudge that process but pointed out the scheme was modelled closely on comparable programmes that other member states already have in place.