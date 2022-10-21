Business Person of the Month: Nodjame Fouad, Irish Distillers

Irish Distillers chairman and chief executive Nodjame Fouad has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for September, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

The global parent group of Irish Distillers, Pernod Ricard, said at the start of last month that a record 10.4 million cases of Jameson Irish whiskey were sold in the 12 months to the end of June, up 22 per cent on the previous year.

Later in the month, Irish Distillers announced a €250 million investment in a new distillery on a 55-acre site adjacent to its existing facility in Midleton, Co Cork. Once fully operational in 2025, the new distillery will support some 100 jobs in the region and will produce pot still and grain whiskey.

Irish Distillers said it would submit a planning application to Cork County Council by the end of the year, with construction due to start in 2023 subject to approval.

The drinks group said its new production facility will be carbon neutral and allow it to meet growing demand for its products as well as securing future capacity. The move follows the company’s recent announcement that it will invest €50 million to fund projects aimed at transforming its existing distillery into a carbon-neutral operation by the end of 2026.

Ms Fouad has held various roles across the Pernod Ricard group for almost 10 years, including senior roles in the Absolut Company and Global Travel Retail. She previously held the position of president and CEO of Pernod Ricard Japan, before taking up her role with Irish Distillers this year.