United Airlines unveils daily seasonal service from Shannon to Chicago

United Airlines, which began operating from Shannon Airport in 1998, said the new route will offer Irish consumers more travel choice next summer.

United Airlines is launching a new seven-day seasonal service between Shannon Airport and O’Hare Airport in Chicago, commencing in May 2023.

The Chicago-headquartered carrier previously operated a five-times weekly flight between the two travel hubs from 2013 to 2017.

It has now expanded the service to seven days a week, departing Shannon daily at 9.30am from May 26th next year.

Shannon Airport said it is hoped that the route will generate an additional 30,000 passenger journeys through the hub, supporting local tourism and business connections.

Mary Considine, chief executive of Shannon Airport, said the announcement is “fantastic news” for customers and staff.

“Chicago is a really important US gateway and is a positive addition to the daily services we already offer from Shannon to New York, Boston and Newark/New Jersey,” she said.

Martina Coogan, Ireland sales manager at United Airlines, which began operating from Shannon in 1998, said the carrier expects “another busy summer for international travel in 2023″ and that the new route will offer customers in the west of Ireland “greater travel choice” and the possibility to connect to other US travel hubs through O’Hare.