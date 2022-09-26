Domino’s Pizza Group to hire 1,000 Irish staff ahead of World Cup

The hires are part of a wider recruitment drive for 10,000 new staff across the UK and Ireland this September. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Domino’s Pizza Group has launched a recruitment drive for 1,000 new Irish staff across 88 stores as it gears up to deliver 700,000 pizzas during this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.



A spokesman for the company said many of these roles will be permanent, but that people looking for a temporary or shorter-term role will be accommodated also.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said he expects the World Cup to be watched by a record 5 billion people around the world.

Dominos said it is expecting to make 10 million pizzas during this peak period, and is recruiting delivery drivers, in-store staff, and pizza makers.

It said it would offer flexible shifts to fit around existing schedules, and that team members will know in advance when they will be working and how much they will earn.

The company said it would provide job security, on-the-job training, and a “fun and friendly culture” to work in. “Experience is not essential, as managers provide training for all levels and there are lots of progression opportunities for those looking for longer term careers,” it said.

Dominos operations director Nicola Frampton said: “As we approach a busy period with two epic moments coming up, international football and the festive peak, we are excited to announce 10,000 new roles to support Domino’s during this bumper demand.

“Our research shows people are looking for flexibility but also want certainty so they can plan around their work commitments with confidence.

“We offer a range of flexible in-store, driver, rider and cycling roles which are suited to those looking for additional employment opportunities right now.”