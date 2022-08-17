Software company Harness to create 80 jobs in NI

Software company Harness is to expand its European operations, creating 80 jobs over three years in Northern Ireland.

The San Francisco headquartered company is based in Belfast, and recruitment is already under way, with 30 new jobs in place. The new roles will be in engineering, UX, management and customer success, with a range of experience levels from graduate and upwards. Workers will be able to work remotely or from the office, with a hybrid model in place.

Established in 2017, Harness has developed an end-to-end platform that allows engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production quickly, securely, reliably and efficiently.

“Our team here will play an important role in expanding the Harness platform for our customers that rely on it to build and deploy their most important software,” said Jyoti Bansal, Harness co-founder and chief executive. “With many of our customers already located in the city, investing in our Belfast presence puts Harness in the centre of one of Europe’s strongest technology hubs. We look forward to seeing all the ways our new employees will contribute to the future of Harness.”

Invest NI was involved in securing the jobs for Northern Ireland.

“Harness is a fast-growing, innovative Silicon Valley start-up and a valuable addition to Northern Ireland’s technology sector. It is cutting — edge, entrepreneurial companies like Harness that will help to shape Northern Ireland’s economic future and support my Department’s 10X vision where innovation will be the engine for growth in this decade,” said Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

“By establishing its European engineering office here, Harness will create 80 high-quality jobs over three years. With hybrid working, people from all over Northern Ireland will be able to apply for these excellent opportunities. The positions on offer will attract interest across the experience spectrum — from graduates through to those considering returning and relocating to Northern Ireland to further their career.”