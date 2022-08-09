Ecko buys cloud group Unity, LNG terminals needed, and the cost of going to college

The cost of going to college is substantial but there are ways to reduce the final cost. Photograph: PA

Ekco, a fast-growing IT services group backed by high-profile Irish investors such as former Superquinn owner Eamon Quinn, has acquired cloud services business Unity Technology Solutions from David Hargaden, the non-executive chairman of Datalex and a former head of corporate finance at BDO. Mark Paul has the details of the transaction.

Continued opposition to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in the Republic is “foolhardy” in light of the long-term energy crisis facing the State, the Irish Academy of Engineering has warned. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Ireland’s burgeoning green hydrogen sector has the capacity to create up to 1,800 jobs by 2030, while also supporting the transition of the Irish public transport fleet to zero emissions, an industry stakeholder group has said. Ian Curran has the details.

In our personal finance feature, Joanne Hunt looks at the many costs of going to college and suggests some ways to trim the final bill.

In Q&A, a widow in receipt of a widow’s pension based on her husband’s PRSI contributions — who has her own private pension and a large sum on deposit — wonders if her family will be liable to repay the State pension when she dies. Dominic Coyle has a clear answer for her.

Should profitable grocers get financial support from the Government to meet the costs of rising energy bills, as has been suggested by Musgrave? Cantillon’s answer is a definitive no.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery looks at the Games of Thrones spin-off House of Dragon and the key role it could play for Warner Bros Discovery in the global battle for streaming audiences.

In Me & My Money, Rob Pryce, chief revenue officer of Xtremepush, reveals how his biggest extravagance is his children. “It’s never-ending,” he says, a sentiment that will chime with most parents.

