UK retailer Next lifts outlook on strong clothing demand

British retailer Next increased its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Thursday after demand for new clothes in the warm weather delivered a better-than-expected second-quarter result.

Next, a mainstay of Britain's shopping streets, said it had lifted its full-year forecasts following the strong trading, but did not expect that rate of growth to last in the second half of the year, as inflation rises and the warm weather impact fades.

The group, which trades from about 500 stores and online, said it now expected full-price sales to rise by around 6.2 per cent in the 2022/23 year, compared with an earlier forecast of 5 per cent. A profit before tax forecast rose by £10 million pounds to £860 million (€1.02 billion).

The robust performance comes at a time when many food retailers are warning that customers have started to cut their spending as Britain’s economy starts to deteriorate, with inflation hitting a 40-year high of 9.4 per cent in June.

Next said its stores had outperformed its online business.

“The stronger than expected sales performance in Q2 is not expected to continue into the second half,” Next said. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022