Open Orphan signs €7.4m contract for new influenza challenge study

Open Orphan said its hVivo subsidiary has signed another contract for its challenge study model for influenza, the third this year.

Specialist contract research organisation Open Orphan said its hVivo subsidiary has signed a contract worth £6.2 million (€7.4 million) with a US-based biotechnology company to test its antiviral candidate using the its Influenza A human challenge study model.

This is the third significant influenza challenge study contract the company has signed this year.

Expected to start in the second half of the year, the human challenge study will be conducted at hVIVO’s state-of-the-art facilities in London. Revenue from the contract is set to be recognised across 2022 and 2023.

“We are pleased to be working with this US-based client to test its exciting lead influenza antiviral using our Influenza human challenge study model,” said Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan, chief executive of Open Orphan. “That the client has chosen us to run this study is testament to our position as the world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease vaccines and antivirals using challenge studies. Furthermore, the contract underlines the increasing demand in the infectious disease clinical trial market, which is expected to grow to a value of over $5.5 billion by 2027.”

Mr Khan said the company expects to see its work coming from a broad range of infectious and respiratory diseases, and from companies ranging from smaller innovative biotechs to Big Pharma.

Open Orphan, a European-focused, rare and orphan drug consulting services platform, is the result of executive chairman Cathal Friel reversing his pharma services business of the same name into Dublin-listed drug clinical trials manager Venn Life Sciences.